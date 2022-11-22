Firefighter suffers injuries while battling large blaze at business in Spring, officials say

An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a large blaze at a business in Spring Monday, officials said.

South Montgomery County Professional Firefighters with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire at a building in the 25000 block of Interstate 45 around 7:45 p.m.

When officials arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames showing from the second and third stories of the building.

According to firefighters, the building collapsed and a firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Officials are investigating to determine what caused the fire.

SMCFD crews were assisted by The Woodlands Fire Department, Montgomery County Hospital District, and Spring Fire Department.