46º

LIVE

Local News

Firefighter suffers injuries while battling large blaze at business in Spring, officials say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Spring, Fire
An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a large blaze at a business in Spring Monday, officials said.

SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a large blaze at a business in Spring Monday, officials said.

South Montgomery County Professional Firefighters with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire at a building in the 25000 block of Interstate 45 around 7:45 p.m.

When officials arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames showing from the second and third stories of the building.

According to firefighters, the building collapsed and a firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Officials are investigating to determine what caused the fire.

SMCFD crews were assisted by The Woodlands Fire Department, Montgomery County Hospital District, and Spring Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email