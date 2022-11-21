🔒What are you thankful for, Insiders?

HOUSTON – All this month, KPRC 2 investigator Amy Davis has shared what she’s thankful for, ahead of Thanksgiving. We’ve loved watching her posts on her social media channels. Like her page if you don’t already!

Day 20: Today I’m #thankful for the people God has brought into my life at exactly the right time... precisely when I... Posted by KPRC2 Amy Davis on Sunday, November 20, 2022

Now, it’s your turn, Insiders.

Share what you’re most grateful for in the form below and we could feature you on-air and online as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday. We’ll also be featuring your comments in this article as they’re received. Feel free to submit multiple entries. We love sharing the thankfulness and joy you’re feeling to inspire the love of the season.