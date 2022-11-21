Houston Super Feast: Organizers facing ‘drastic decreases,’ asks for donations, volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving event

Houston’s annual Super Feast is facing several challenges this year, and it’s not just the high prices.

HOUSTON – Houston’s annual Super Feast is facing several challenges this year, and it’s not just the high prices.

Known as “the largest feeding in the nation,” Super Feast will be held on Thanksgiving Day at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

However, this year, organizers said the event is contending with inflations, supply chain issues, and a national turkey shortage, hence the need for donations to help serve thousands of the city’s most vulnerable.

“There’ve been times when people who were once being served have come back to give back to the community because this was just the bridge they needed to get over the other side,” said Stephanie Lewis, regional director for City Wide of America.

On Mon., Nov. 21, Houstonians can drop off food items such as canned goods, nonperishables, turkeys and blankets. Donations will be accepted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

