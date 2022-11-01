FREE - Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals in the Houston area

HOUSTON – While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast.

Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food to help pull your dinner together.

Below is a list of Houston area businesses and organizations coming together to distribute FREE food in our area.

Operation Turkey will deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day.

If you requested a meal, you can expect delivery between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Each plate represents a meal for one individual containing turkey, stuffing, vegetables, pie, and a drink.

Here’s information if you want to volunteer.

Go here to register.

The City Wide Club’s Grab ‘n Go or Sit ‘n Sup “Super Feast” is widely regarded as the “Nation’s Largest Feeding and Turkey Distribution” held on Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve Day at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where thousands of families will receive all they need for a holiday meal.

Additionally, information is also available on affordable housing, educational and employment opportunities, where applicable information is also presented on City Wide’s Life-Recovery Programs and a path that ultimately leads to a way off the streets.

Monkey’s Tail

On Thanksgiving morning Monkey’s Tail will be distributing 500 individual holiday meals for free to their neighbors and the surrounding communities. The meals will be distributed from 9 - 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be served cold with reheating instructions.

Each boxed meal includes: Fried dark and white meat turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted brussels and sweet potato hash, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, dinner roll, chocolate chip cookie, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce. Monkey’s Tail’s famous tamales return to the menu on Nov. 1. They are available in red chile pork or green chile chicken- 6 for $9 or 12 for $16. They are served with salsa verde and roja and available until 1:15 a.m. nightly.

Monkey’s Tail is located at 5802 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009 - (713) 842-7188

Let us know if we missed an event you know about by leaving a comment.