Volunteers needed for upcoming Operation Turkey event

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

At KPRC 2, we’re proud to showcase those making a difference in the Houston area. Each month in 2022, we’re partnering with Energy Transfer to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand.

With record-high turkey prices this year, families need more help than ever to ensure a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Operation Turkey is an organization dedicated to eradicating hunger by giving away free, prepared Thanksgiving meals throughout Houston, Katy and Pasadena on Thanksgiving Day.

Turkeys are smoked and prepared for delivery the day before Thanksgiving and delivered on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Operation Turkey will deliver thousands of prepared meals to the less fortunate throughout the Houston area. Volunteers are key to its success as a 100% volunteer-run organization.

No matter where you are on Thanksgiving Day, you can participate with Operation Turkey and lend a helping hand during the holiday season.

Volunteers are needed in the following areas:

Sourcing food

Supplies and time cooking

Portioning

Driving

Monetary donations

View this webpage for ways to sign up as a volunteer or more information about the event.

View this webpage to make a monetary donation.