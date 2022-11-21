DPS increasing traffic enforcement during Thanksgiving holiday

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is stepping up enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to help ensure people are able to get to and from their celebrations safely.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27.

DPS Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

“As we head into a busy holiday season, we must remember to make safety the number one priority,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Obey all traffic laws, don’t drink and drive, put your phones down behind the wheel, and look out for each other. The message is the same every year, but it’s a message that can save lives.”

DPS participates annually in the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday.

During the 2021 Thanksgiving enforcement effort, a total of 36,523 warnings and citations were issued, including 3,306 for speeding; 789 for driving without insurance; 377 for seat belt and child seat violations; and 170 violations for Move Over, Slow Down. Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 225 felony arrests, 138 DWI arrests and 84 fugitive arrests.

DPS offers the following safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday: