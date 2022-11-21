Bicyclist hit, killed while riding on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A bicyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash on the East Freeway on Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers said the bicyclist, who is believed to be in his 50s, was riding westbound in the 12900 block of the East Freeway when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.

Investigators said the driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle and/or on the identity of the driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.