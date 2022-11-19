45º

LIVE

Local News

Sniffspot lets homeowners rent out their yards as dog parks. This is how it works

Tags: Dogs, Pets, Houston, local, Sniffspot
They bill themselves as the ultimate spot for safe dog exercise, Sniffspot is growing in popularity. Meet a local family who uses Sniffspot to rent out their land to dog owners.

HOUSTON – On the website Sniffspot, homeowners or “hosts” list outdoor spaces dog owners can rent for their dogs.

KPRC’s Lisa Hernandez explains how it works. For her insights, watch the story in the video player at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.