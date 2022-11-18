Aldine ISD bus involved in crash in northwest Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON – An Aldine ISD school bus was involved in a crash in northwest Harris County Friday, Precinct 4 constable deputies said.
It happened on Kenswick Drive and FM 1960 West Road.
Constable deputies said they received a call in reference to a crash involving an occupied school bus and a sedan.
Constable deputies are reportedly assisting Aldine ISD police with traffic control.
Investigators said EMS is en route for precautionary measures but no reported injuries at this time.
