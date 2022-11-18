49º

LIVE

Local News

Aldine ISD bus involved in crash in northwest Harris County, Pct. 4 says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Aldine ISD, Precinct 4, Harris County, Crash, Bus Crash
Generic police lights (WJXT)

HOUSTON – An Aldine ISD school bus was involved in a crash in northwest Harris County Friday, Precinct 4 constable deputies said.

It happened on Kenswick Drive and FM 1960 West Road.

Constable deputies said they received a call in reference to a crash involving an occupied school bus and a sedan.

Constable deputies are reportedly assisting Aldine ISD police with traffic control.

Investigators said EMS is en route for precautionary measures but no reported injuries at this time.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email