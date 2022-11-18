56º

20 rabbits rescued from hoarding situation will soon be up for adoption 🐇

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Rabbits rescued from hoarding situation (Houston SPCA)

HOUSTON – The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from deplorable conditions at a “hoarder home” last month. Twenty of the rabbits are now in the care of the Houston SPCA and will soon be available for adoption.

Houston SPCA will post photos and additional information at HoustonSPCA.org.

“It’s important to note, they are not short-term pets as some rabbits can live as long as 12 years,” the animal welfare organization said in a release. “Also, many rabbits like to be near their owners or sit on a lap rather than be picked up or cuddled. It’s a factor to consider as they may not be ideal pets for a young child.”

