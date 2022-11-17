Temporary tag redesign: New Texas DMV temporary tags to include enhanced security features to help combat fraud

Texas’ temporary license plate tags are getting a huge design overhaul.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) announced brand new designs are coming soon and bring several security features.

This comes after KPRC 2 Investigates explored the issues of fraudulent paper tags and their link to criminal activity. Law enforcement agencies have collaborated with TXDMV to combat the increase.

“With the support of our law enforcement partners, The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is setting a new standard for temporary tag security and design,” said TxDMV Executive Director Daniel Avitia.

New Texas temporary tag redesign from the TxDMV (Texas Department of Motor Vehicles)

TxDMV says the department has spent the last several months redesigning the new look. Brand new features on the tags include a Texas flag watermark, an enhanced depiction of the tag’s expiration date, active and passive security features identifiable by law enforcement, and embedded data.

The new tags will be first issued by licensed Texas dealers beginning Dec. 9.

For more information on the new Texas temporary tag, click here.

MORE COVERAGE ON Click2Houston.com

‘Used Car King of New York’ pleads guilty in nationwide scheme to sell thousands of fraudulent Texas vehicle tags, DA says

KPRC 2 Investigates: Possible solution to the fraudulent paper tag problem in Texas

Sugar Land man indicted in nationwide fraudulent car buyer paper tag scheme

KPRC 2 investigation into temporary tag problem is getting results

KPRC 2 Investigates: Texas’ temporary paper license plate influx persists

KPRC 2 Investigates: Influx of temporary paper tags tied to crime, frustrating police