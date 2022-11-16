45º

Local News

Which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving this year? Check our list!

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Houston, Food, Eating, Shopping, Thanksgiving
Shopping carts (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – It’s not every day that you prepare a feast as big as a Thanksgiving dinner, so it’s easy to forget something. Half-and-half. Butter. That pesky can of cranberry sauce.

Luckily, many area grocery stores will remain open on Thanksgiving Day.

Scroll below to see the operating hours for some of the Houston area’s most popular grocery stores.

ALDI: Closed

Costco: Closed

Central Market: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Foodarama: Hours vary by location. Call your store for specific hours.

H-E-B: 6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Lowe’s: Closed

Kroger: Kroger stores will operate on a reduced schedule and will be closed at 4 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Closed

Target: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Closed

Walmart: Closed

Whole Foods: Many locations are open for modified hours on Thanksgiving.

Hours may be subject to change based on location. We recommend calling ahead!

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter