Texans update: Eno Benjamin not practicing yet, Michael Dwumfour designated for return

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Michael Dwumfour #98 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – As the Texans began practice Wednesday morning, their new running back wasn’t with his teammates on their indoor field.

Veteran running back Eno Benjamin, claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Texans from the Arizona Cardinals, is in the process of getting acclimated to his new team and has paperwork, equipment and medical details to complete. He’s is scheduled to begin practicing with the Texans on Thursday. Benjamin has been assigned the No. 20 jersey after officially joining the team Wednesday. Benjamin was in the Texans’ locker room Wednesday studying the playbook.

Texans coach Lovie Smith, who attempted to recruit Benjamin out of high school when he was coaching at Illinois, was noncommittal on whether he’ll play Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

“Whenever you have a chance as far as improving our roster, we’re constantly looking for a chance to improve our roster,” Smith said. “That’s the case with Eno. I can go all the way back to high school, recruiting him then. Good football played added to the mix. He was on our recruiting list. We had a little conversation.

“Good player in high school, good player in college, he’s been a good pro. We’re hoping he’ll give us something. We want running backs who can do some things with the football, a runner first. Feel like he can catch the ball, has a little bit of size to him as well.”

A former seventh-round draft pick from Arizona State, Benjamin started when Cardinals starter James Conner was injured. He rushed for 92 yards in a win over the New Orleans Saints and averaged 4.3 yards per run for the season.

When his role was reduced after Conner returned, appearing in one snap against the Los Angeles Rams, Benjamin reportedly became upset.

Benjamin is a capable runner who started three games in place of Conner.

Benjamin has rushed for 299 yards on 70 carries and scored two touchdowns this season.

Benjamin (5-foot-9, 207 pounds) could provide a good change of pace behind starting running back Dameon Pierce, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. He has rushed for 417 career yards and three touchdowns, catching 30 passes for 226 yards.

“Let me put it like this, we have to keep moving on like he’s not going to play since we’re bringing a new player into the mix,” Smith said. “We played a lot of games when he wasn’t part of the team, so we’re moving on. We’re going to give him a little bit of time to get in the building.”

Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale was at practice, but didn’t participate. No injury was reported for Ogunbowale during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, but Smith indicated he will be on the injury report Wednesday.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (6-foot-1, 296 pounds) was officially designated for return from injured reserve and returned to practice. Dwumfour, a former undrafted free agent from Rutgers, has recovered from a rib injury and the team launched his 21-day practice window. He has played in four games this season and has two tackles.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and wide receiver Brandin Cooks were at practice, but had their usual veteran’s rest day.

Defensive end Jon Greenard, who led the Texans with eight sacks last season, hasn’t started practicing yet. He was placed on injured reserve with a strained calf the day before a road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He is eligible to be designated for return, but Smith indicated he wasn’t quite ready to do so yet.

“To get Jonathan back, he’s one of our guys, too,” Smith said. “I don’t exactly how long it’ll be, but there will be a spot for him once he gets back.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com