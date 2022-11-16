Surveillance video shows moments before HPD officer and suspect were hit by suspect drunk driver

The video shows moments before officer and suspect were hit

HOUSTON – A 23-year-old Houston police officer is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Investigators said the officer was in the middle of arresting a man who allegedly fled from a hit-and-run accident near Hilcroft and Bellaire, when the suspected drunk driver crashed into him and the hit-and-run suspect.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by KPRC 2 from a nearby business shows how it all unfolded.

“I think the officer did everything he possibly could to get the person into custody as safely as possible,” said Ray Hunt, Executive Director of the Houston Police Officer’s Union.

KPRC 2 showed the video to Hunt.

“It looks like he apparently kept the person from running out into traffic. Unfortunately, both of them got hit by the person who is suspected of DWI,” Hunt said.

The person suspected of DWI is Constantino Coxaj-Torres.

Police arrested him after evaluating him on the scene and performing several sobriety tests. Investigators said they found a beer bottle in his car.

“Police work can be very dangerous and our officers know that. Thank God this officer is ok. I would encourage people not to flee from the police. We’re going to do everything we can to stop you in a safe manner,” Hunt said

Coxaj-Torres is charged with misdemeanor DWI.

The man who the officer was chasing and was also hit is said to be in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KPRC 2 is awaiting a response after reaching out to HPD to see if investigators have reviewed the video.