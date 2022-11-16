11-year-old shot in leg while throwing out trash in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An 11-year-old was shot while taking out the trash in west Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD units received reports about a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1919 S. Kirkland Rd. around 10:12 p.m.

According to investigators, it was reported that an 11-year-old and his 15-year-old brother went to throw out the trash when they heard what sounded like arguing.

As they were walking back to their apartment, about 50 yards from where the arguing was coming from, they heard a pop and the 11-year-old felt pain in his leg, HPD said. Officers said the boy’s family came outside to help him.

The child was transported by ambulance and is expected to be okay, HPD said.

Police said no suspect information is available at this time.