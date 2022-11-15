DWI suspect strikes police officer, suspect accused in hit-and-run incident in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a DWI suspect struck a police officer and a suspect accused in a hit-and-run incident in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD was investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved a suspect who failed to stop and render aid near Hillcroft Street and Southwest Freeway around 1:18 a.m.

Officers said while they were investigating, they found the suspect had crashed further down the road on Hillcroft. Police found the suspect and one of the officers got involved in a foot pursuit, investigators said.

According to HPD, the suspect and officer were running west on Hillcroft when a white Scion struck them. Investigators said the officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and the hit-and-run suspect was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the white Scion was evaluated at the scene and taken into custody for driving while intoxicated, police said.

Investigators said the conditions of the officer and the other suspect that was hit are currently unknown.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is investigating to determine what charges will be filed.