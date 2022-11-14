Pedestrian dies after being hit by 3 vehicles on Westheimer Road, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has died after a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Road, according to the Houston Police Department.

On Saturday, Now. 12, Houston police said a 31-year-old man was crossing the road in the 5900 block of Westheimer Road when the driver of a red truck hit him and failed to stop and render aid.

After being hit by the truck, investigators said the pedestrian was thrown into a gray Nissan Altima, which caused the driver of the Altima to stop. The pedestrian was then thrown from the Altima and hit by another unknown vehicle, which did not stop and render aid.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old driver of the Nissan showed no signs of impairment and was questioned and released, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the two unknown vehicles is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.