Fans line up to meet Astros’ Jeremy Peña at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Fans are lining up to see Astros World Series MVP Jeremy Peña as he works a shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston Monday.

The Astros star picked up a drive-thru shift at the fast food restaurant located at 12 p.m.

Peña was awarded MVP after the Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Nov. 5.

Peña became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

He also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.