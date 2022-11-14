2 suspects charged after 2 men shot, killed while sitting inside SW Houston restaurant in October, HPD says

HPD units responded to reports of a shooting inside a restaurant located at 12320 Bellaire Blvd. in Alief around 11 p.m.

HOUSTON – Houston Police arrested two suspects in connection with a double shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant that killed two men while they were sitting inside last month.

Bich Xuan Dang and Hieu Trong Nguyen, both 49, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Hahn Minh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51.

According to investigators, Both Dang, Trong Nguyen and another suspect arrived at the restaurant in a vehicle that was reported stolen at the time, walked into the business, and fired shots at the victims.

Both suspects walked out of the restaurant and fled in an unknown vehicle, HPD said.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located both Minh Nguyen and Long Nguyen with multiple gunshot wounds sitting at a booth. They were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency officials.

Police said no other injuries were reported and they believe the victims were targeted.

Police believe a third suspect may still be at large.

All patrons that were in the restaurant at the time of the shooting left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, HPD said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.