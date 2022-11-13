64-year-old killed after 4-car, chain-reaction crash in Brazoria Co., DPS says

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A 64-year-old man has been pronounced dead following a chain-reaction crash in Brazoria County on Saturday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on SH 332 near Lake Jackson.

Authorities say the collision involved four cars and took place at a stop light.

DPS investigators revealed that a pickup truck hit an SUV which then hit another SUV, which then hit another SUV.

The 64-year-old man who was reportedly killed was a passenger in the first SUV. He was later identified as Jeffery Bruegel from Brazoria.

It is unclear what specifically caused the crash, or if anyone will be charged in this case.