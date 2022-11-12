Is the Novavax booster for COVID-19 the right choice for you?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax to be used as a booster. Now its use could expand as a first vaccine.

It is a different type of vaccine than what has been previously approved or authorized in the U.S. Novavax uses a more traditional technology, similar to that used in vaccines for flu, Hepatitis B, and whooping cough.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Novavax Executive Vice President & Chief Communications Officer Silvia Taylor about how to decide if this new vaccine offering is right for you and your family.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

