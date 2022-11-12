HPD: Older women targeted at Bunker Hill shopping center

Police are now warning holiday shoppers to be aware

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said this week that women, especially older women, appeared to be targeted for burglary and robbery after being followed home.

The crimes, although how many is not clear, originated at the large shopping center at Bunker Hill and the Katy Freeway.

The popular shopping area is usually packed with people, especially as the holidays draw closer.

“She was clueless, had no idea this was happening,” Kyle Campbell said on Friday.

Campbell’s mother was followed from the shopping center to a home in Jersey Village by three men in a rented pick-up truck.

What those men did not know is that the Houston Police Department was watching them and following them.

“We’ve had some burglaries and robberies where suspects follow elderly women from the grocery store. Our Midwest and West TAC units set up a proactive investigation with DPS.”

The three men, who are in custody with criminal charges pending, were arrested near the home. One of the men took off on foot and ran into a daycare, but the 29-year-old suspect was quickly apprehended after tangling with an HPD police dog.

“Oh my God, y’all could have been really hurt. You know, we really could have. I mean, I’m not very big, it wouldn’t take much,” Campbell said.

Police are reminding shoppers that it is critical to be aware of their surroundings as they go from place to place this holiday season.