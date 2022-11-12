3 drivers arrested on suspicion of DWI after 3-vehicle crash involving HPD vehicle, HFD engine on US 59, police say

HOUSTON – Three drivers were arrested after they were involved in a crash involving a Houston Police vehicle and a Houston Fire truck early Saturday, according to police.
It happened on U.S. 59 inbound and Buffalo Speedway at around 1 a.m.
Police said a marked patrol unit was driving on the Southwest Freeway feeder road when it was sideswiped by two vehicles--a black-colored Cadillac and a Toyota Camry.
The police vehicle only suffered minor damage to a rear tire.
As HPD and an HFD engine arrived at the crash scene, police said a red sedan struck the HFD while blocking the roadway.
Officers at the scene arrested all three drivers on suspicion of DWI.
No one was injured as a result of the three crashes.