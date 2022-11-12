44º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

3 drivers arrested on suspicion of DWI after 3-vehicle crash involving HPD vehicle, HFD engine on US 59, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Vehicular Crimes, Crime, Houston, Houston Police
A marked HPD unit was driving on Southwest Freeway going inbound when they were involved in a three car crash (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Three drivers were arrested after they were involved in a crash involving a Houston Police vehicle and a Houston Fire truck early Saturday, according to police.

It happened on U.S. 59 inbound and Buffalo Speedway at around 1 a.m.

Police said a marked patrol unit was driving on the Southwest Freeway feeder road when it was sideswiped by two vehicles--a black-colored Cadillac and a Toyota Camry.

The police vehicle only suffered minor damage to a rear tire.

As HPD and an HFD engine arrived at the crash scene, police said a red sedan struck the HFD while blocking the roadway.

Officers at the scene arrested all three drivers on suspicion of DWI.

No one was injured as a result of the three crashes.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email