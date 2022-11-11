Firefighters investigating explosion, blaze at business in Atascocita, officials say

ATASCOCITA, Texas – Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are working to put out a blaze caused by an explosion at a business in Atascocita Friday.
Firefighters were called to the 18300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway after receiving reports about a commerce fire.
According to investigators, no injuries have been reported.
The origin and cause of the explosion are being investigated by HCFMO.
This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will have more updates as they become available.
