Astros players Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez win Silver Slugger Awards, MLB reports

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez (Associated Press/KPRC)

HOUSTON – Officials from the Major Baseball League have announced the winners of the 2022 Silver Slugger awards, and two Houston Astros made the list.

According to the MLB’s website, Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez won the award.

This win is the sixth one of its kind for second baseman Altuve, and a first for designated hitter and left fielder Alvarez.

MLB managers and coaches vote for the Silver Sluggers, which go to one player apiece in each league at catcher, DH, and each infield position, plus three outfielders, according to the MLB’s website.

