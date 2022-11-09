Driver accused of hitting motorcyclist, dragging him half a mile during hit-and-run crash on S Beltway

It is alleged that Jerime Harmon, a suspect in this case, drove off after striking a motorcycle driver and dragging his body for approximately ½ mile.

HOUSTON – A man is accused of hitting a motorcyclist and dragging his body half of a mile before speeding off last month.

Jerime Clayton Harmon has since been charged with a failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury.

On Sept. 4, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash in the 4100 South Sam Houston Tollway East around 9:30 p.m.

The victim, 21-year-old Christopher Reed, was riding his motorcycle with his friend when Harmon, who was driving a white vehicle, allegedly hit Reed and then sped off.

Investigators said Reed had to get his left leg amputated after the crash and is currently still recovering.

Anyone with information about Harmon’s whereabouts is asked to call Harris County Constable Precinct 7 Dispatch at (713)643-6602 or Harris County Toll Road Authority Dispatch at (281)584-7500.