PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros is caught in a rundown and is tagged out by Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros have announced that their first baseman Yuri Gurriel will not be playing in Game 6.

According to MLB officials, Gurriel, known as La Piña, began dealing with pain after turning his right knee during a rundown in the Astros’ Game 5 victory.

It is possible Astros Trey Mancini will step into replace Gurriel Saturday.