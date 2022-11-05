Texans rookie Kenyon Green’s jersey retired by Atascosita High School

Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) lines up against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Texans rookie left offensive guard Kenyon Green, a former Atascosita High School standout, had his No. 55 jersey retired Friday night during a halftime ceremony at his high school.

The first-round draft pick from Texas A&M, a former consensus All-American and All-Southeastern Conference selection, is a former Houston Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year.

Green is the Texans’ starting left offensive guard. He has started seven of eight games for the 1-6-1 Texans. Green has appeared in 90 percent of the Texans’ offensive snaps this season.

Green lines up next to Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Green has made significant progress since undergoing surgery in the offseason for a lateral collateral ligament and suffering a concussion during the preseason.

Green was signed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $15.9 million contract that includes a fifth-year club option.

Green (6-foot-4, 323 pounds) started two games at right tackle, one at left tackle, two at right guard, and seven at left guard last season for the Aggies.A former All-SEC Freshman selection at right guard, Green moved to left guard in 2020 and started every game. He was named a second-team All-American and second-team all-SEC selection. Green was a finalist for the Lombardi Award last season before declaring early for the draft.”He’s been a really productive, consistent player,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said when the Texans selected Green 15th overall. “He played tackle. He played guard. I would say he is probably a better guard than he is a tackle. I think he is probably more of an inside player, but we’ll put him in the mix. Local kid, so I’m sure all of the Texans, fellow Texans, will be happy about that. He’s a real solid kid.

“I would say blue-collar, humble, soft-spoken, lunch pail. Shows up; doesn’t say much. Just kind of works his ass off and wants to play football. That fits the profile of what we want from the players that walk in this building.”

