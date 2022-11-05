Railroad worker dies after explosion caused by fuel at tracks near Old Town Spring, authorities say

SPRING, Texas – A railroad worker died at the hospital after an explosion caused by fuel at a railroad track near Old Town Spring Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to officials with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Spring Fire Department, it happened in the 26500 block of Hardy Street at around 9 a.m.

Officials with Harris County Fire Marshall’s Office said two railroad workers were doing welding work on the rail line when some sort of fuel gas was ignited, causing an explosion.

One of the workers was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. The other worker did not suffer any injuries.

Officials with HCFMO, Spring Fire, and Union Pacific said the investigation is ongoing at this time.