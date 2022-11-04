Taco truck employee critically injured in shooting in southwest Houston, police say

An investigation is underway after an employee at a taco truck was shot in southwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a taco truck located in the 8700 block of S. Braeswood around 9:30 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located a male employee that had been shot at least once. The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, HPD said.

According to investigators, a gray sedan pulled up to the taco truck and opened fire. Officers said they are viewing surveillance footage from a nearby store.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.