Popeyes offering a BOGO this week: Here’s what you need to do to claim your free sandwich

HOUSTON – Popeyes is doing something special for National Sandwich Day: giving away free sandwiches -- with purchase -- through Nov. 9.

When you buy a Chicken Sandwich Combo this week, you’ll get an extra sandwich for free. The special is only available on Popeyes.com or its app.

The offer is only for a limited time and works on the classic or spicy combo. It’s only available at participating U.S. Popeyes restaurants. It’s valid on Popeyes delivery. Prices higher on delivery. Delivery terms and fees apply. See popeyes.com/delivery-terms. Not valid on third-party delivery. One offer per order. It’s not valid with any other offers, discounts, or coupons.