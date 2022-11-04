Houston Airports partners with Mayor Turner, community leaders to educate hundreds of citizens on human trafficking

HOUSTON – The Houston Airports and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner held a news conference Friday to discuss education on human trafficking.

Houston Airports united mayors, law enforcement, bipartisan members of U.S. Congress, faith leaders, advocacy groups and survivors of human trafficking to share their strategies and programs with the public.

According to the release, a majority of victims are trafficked through airports. The panel discussion pointed out how to identify human trafficking and how to take action if should they suspect a person’s life may be in danger. The training will help more than 400 people ahead of the holiday travel season, when criminals may attempt to traffic their victims within large crowds, according to the news release.

Just last week, the release noted that FBI Houston announced the arrest of a man accused of using force, fraud and coercion against three females, including two minors, to engage in commercial sex acts.

READ: Houston man arrested after allegedly sex trafficking 3 people, including 2 minors, US Attorney says