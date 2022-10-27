Houston man arrested after allegedly sex trafficking 3 people, including 2 minors, US Attorney says

HOUSTON – A 31-year-old Houston man has been arrested on Thursday for sex trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On Oct. 19, a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Jonathan Smith-Byrd.

Smith-Byrd allegedly used force, fraud and coercion to cause three women to engage in commercial sex. According to court documents, two of the victims were minors when they were trafficked.

The indictment also alleges that Smith-Byrd coerced the victims to engage in sex acts across state lines.

If convicted, Smith-Byrd faces up to life imprisonment and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The FBI conducted the investigation as part of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance (HTRA).