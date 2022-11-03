L’Oreal cosmetics sued by Houston attorney on behalf of Black woman citing health diagnosis caused by their chemicals

A Houston attorney is helping to bring charges against a major cosmetic company after their client stated a serious, negative health diagnosis caused by their products.

California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Houston attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm allege that Bhonopha’s fibroids diagnosis was directly caused by exposure to chemicals found in several popular L’Oreal hair care products including Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer and Organic Root Stimulator, a news release stated.

The news release went on to say, “according to a study published recently in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, those who used chemical hair straightening products four times a year or more had double the likelihood of developing uterine cancer than those who never used the products. The National Institute of Health’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences conducted the study.”

“Countless members of the Black and Hispanic community have been exposed to dangerous and potentially deadly chemicals,” said Taylor. “We intend to hold the manufacturers accountable.”

KPRC received the following statement from L’Oreal regarding the suit:

“Our highest priority is the health, wellness and safety of all our consumers. We are confident in the safety of our products and believe the recent lawsuits filed against us have no legal merit. L’Oréal upholds the highest standards of safety for all its products. Our products are subject to a rigorous scientific evaluation of their safety by experts who also ensure that we follow strictly all regulations in every market in which we operate.”

Additionally, other sources state that American civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd, is also filing suit on behalf of another Black woman who has made similar accusations about the company – stating that their products were the onset of her uterine cancer diagnosis.