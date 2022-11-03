Houston park named after murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores

HOUSTON – A new Houston park will be named after murdered child Josue Flores.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia will dedicate the park on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Josue Flores Memorial Park is located next to Leonel Community Center. The park includes STEM elements in honor of Josue’s love for science, a news release noted.

The community is invited to join the family and community leaders for the ribbon-cutting celebration at 11 a.m.

Josue was murdered in the Near Northside area on May 17, 2016. Josue was stabbed roughly 20 times with a pocketknife nearly six years ago while walking home from school. Andre Jackson was sentenced to life in prison for Josue’s murder in May. Read more about the case here.

RELATED: Andre Jackson sentenced to life in prison for murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores