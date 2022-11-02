3 men charged after 17 live, 8 dead roosters, 6 live chicks seized during cockfighting ring bust at Montgomery Co. home, deputies say

(From left to right): Aron Rodriguez, Christian Ramirez and Jerardo Lara,

PORTER, Texas – Three men were arrested and charged in a cockfighting ring bust on Sunday where dozens of roosters were seized at the Montgomery County home, according to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of cockfighting at a residence in the 21500 block of Juliann Alyes in Porter, Texas.

Responding deputies said they found signs of cockfighting, caged roosters, and numerous dead roosters.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit responded to assist in the investigation. The Livestock Unit seized 17 live roosters, 6 live chicks of unknown sex, and 8 dead roosters during the bust.

Three suspects, Aron Rodriguez, Christian Ramirez and Jerardo Lara, were arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where they were charged with cockfighting.

With assistance from the Houston SPCA, the surviving fowl were relocated to their facility for intake process and medical care. The birds will be held until the outcome of the seizure hearing.