Vehicle found in bayou several hours after it crashed in SW Houston, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

Vehicle reportedly drove into bayou in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after they say someone reported seeing a car being driven into a bayou in southwest Houston on Monday.

According to Houston police, the incident took place in the 8300 block of Wilcrest near Beechnut Street.

Police say the crash is believed to have occurred at 3 a.m. Monday but was reported at about 2:30 p.m.

It is unclear who, if anybody, was driving the car at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates

