Mitchell & Ness store in Philadelphia loaded with Astros, Phillies World Series gear

PHILADELPHIA – The Houston Astros play in the World Series Monday night and we will see a ton of fashion from both teams, including one very popular Astros sweater from 1986 which naturally has ties to Philadelphia.

KPRC 2 is representing H-town in the City of Brotherly Love and Zach Lashway was able to give viewers a look inside the iconic Mitchell & Ness sports apparel store.

Nestled in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, the business has been in existence since 1904.

Steven Dipaolo is a store associate and assistant manager at the company’s flagship store.

“You have the Phillies with the iconic blue powder, and burgundy has always been a fan favorite, and then on the other side you have the Astros starburst stripes. You can’t go wrong,” Dipaolo said.

Mitchell & Ness is known as the official provider of throwback apparel for MLB, NFL and NBA. While the store has no shortage of Phillies fanwear, it also has some treasures from the Bayou City.

“We have Nolan Ryan of course, can’t go wrong, as well as Jose Cruz, and last but not least, when Astros started changing up their uniforms, we have a 1994 Craig Biggio,” Dipaolo said.

Another hot-ticket item is an Astros sweater from 1986.

Made famous and worn by Kate Upton at Game 7 of the ALCS in 2017, since then, Mitchell & Ness says it has sold more than 25,000 units of this sweater to the Astros, ‘Stros fans, online and in local stores throughout the Houston area making it a top seller for the franchise.

Mitchell & Ness says it just received an order from the Astros for 4,200 units for next year. As of right now, the store still has a ton of merchandise. Dipaolo says they haven’t seen many Astros fans, but he suspects that will change throughout the day.