University of Houston’s College of Medicine officially opens

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine officially opens at the University of Houston.

In July, the College of Medicine welcomed its third class of students. The class of 60 students is twice as large as the previous two classes which had 30 students each.

The potential future doctors are expected to graduate and give back to Houston in admirable ways. For example, the school’s mission is to educate future physicians with a deep understanding of the social determinants of health and a commitment to provide high-quality, affordable health care to patients in underserved communities.

The state-of-the-art, $80,000,000 building features ultramodern classrooms, collaborative meeting spaces, and cutting-edge anatomy and simulation labs.

“This beautiful new building is where our students will receive top-level medical training, and where our faculty and researchers will develop transformational approaches to patient care and improving health,” said Dr. Stephen Spann, founding dean of the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine. “It is a welcoming space for community-oriented educational events and partnerships.”