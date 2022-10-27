Large fire destroys auto body shop in north Harris County, officials say

Large fire breaks out at auto body shop in north Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY – Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at an auto body shop in north Harris County late Wednesday, officials with the Little York Fire Department said.

The fire erupted in the 200 block of West Mount Houston at around 11:28 a.m.

Officials said crews had to shuttle in water from different areas due to lack of nearby fire hydrants.

There was no one on the property at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.