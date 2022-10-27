54º

LIVE

Local News

Large fire destroys auto body shop in north Harris County, officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Fire, Structure fire, Harris County
Large fire breaks out at auto body shop in north Harris County, officials say (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY – Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at an auto body shop in north Harris County late Wednesday, officials with the Little York Fire Department said.

The fire erupted in the 200 block of West Mount Houston at around 11:28 a.m.

Officials said crews had to shuttle in water from different areas due to lack of nearby fire hydrants.

There was no one on the property at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email