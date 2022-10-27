Dia De Muertos Festival to honor 21 lives lost in Uvalde school shooting

This year’s Dia De Muertos Festival will feature a special community altar honoring the 21 people killed in a mass shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in May.

The annual event, now in its 22nd year, is hosted by the Latino-based arts and community non-profit, MECA. It takes place this weekend at the historic Houston Dow School in the Old Sixth Ward.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke to curator and visual artist Lizbeth Ortiz about Dia De Muertos. Watch the interview in the video player above.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: