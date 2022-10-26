‘We’re coming back stronger than ever’: Houston area bike group returns to streets after cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON – Pride Bike Ride Houston returned to its weekly tradition Tuesday night, exactly two weeks after a hit-and-run driver killed one of their own.

Organizers said they had one of the largest group turnouts ever, as other bike groups joined them in pedaling from Montrose, to the Museum District, through Downtown, and back to the Heights.

“To be back on our bikes today, it’s very emotional, but at the same time, it’s so empowering,” said group rider Kacey Ketenbrink.

Shane McKinney, a 45-year-old father, was hit and killed during the group’s ride on Oct. 11. Houston Police said he lost control of his bike and fell into a lane of traffic before being hit. The driver sped off.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case. They were looking for a gray or silver Mercedes Benz E-Class with out-of-state plates.

“We feel it. It is such an honor to carry on his legacy,” said David Loredo, who organizes the group’s weekly rides.

Riders wore glow sticks on Tuesday night for safety and visibility with other users of the road.

Loredo said many members of the group are still feeling the impacts of witnessing the traumatic event.

“I hope that that person sees this message and knows that he killed somebody who had a very young son and had a family and took care of people,” Ketenbrink said.

After a brief hiatus, the group is proud to be back out and riding.

“We’re back, and we’re coming back stronger than ever,” Loredo said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.