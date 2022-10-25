Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Spring Branch, HPD says

Aerial image of the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Longpoint Road in the Spring Branch area, as seen on Oct. 25, 2022.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston Tuesday, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the 7600 block of Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area around 7:55 a.m.

According to police, an officer discharged a weapon at the suspect, who reportedly died from a gunshot wound.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

