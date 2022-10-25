60º

Man struck by vehicle while landscaping near neighborhood in Spring, Pct. 4 says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Man struck by vehicle while landscaping near neighborhood in Spring, Pct. 4 says (KPRC 2)

SPRING, Texas – A man was struck by a vehicle while he was landscaping near a neighborhood in Spring Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

Deputies received reports about an auto-pedestrian crash in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries, officials said.

Emergency officials are reportedly en route to the location.

The eastbound lanes on Gleannloch Forest Drive are shut down as an investigation continues, deputies said.

