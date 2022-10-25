Man struck by vehicle while landscaping near neighborhood in Spring, Pct. 4 says

SPRING, Texas – A man was struck by a vehicle while he was landscaping near a neighborhood in Spring Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

Deputies received reports about an auto-pedestrian crash in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries, officials said.

EMS is on scene. Reported life threatening injuries to the victim. https://t.co/G7Ju8tPIYb — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) October 25, 2022

Emergency officials are reportedly en route to the location.

The eastbound lanes on Gleannloch Forest Drive are shut down as an investigation continues, deputies said.