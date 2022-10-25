Harris County election officials lay out plan to avoid issues that plagued 2020 general election

Clifford Tatum assumed the duties and responsibilities as the Harris County Elections Administrator after being sworn in on Wednesday, August 24.

HOUSTON – As we count down to election day in two weeks, and with early voting already underway, Harris County election officials are laying out their plan for avoiding the issues that plagued the 2020 election cycle.

The county’s letter Tuesday came in response to allegations made in an elections audit by the Secretary of State’s Office in Austin.

According to State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, the audit reveals that the number of votes cast in the 2020 election doesn’t match the number of voters.

Here’s how Harris County’s Election Administrator’s Office says the procedure has changed in the past two years:

The county has stopped using the legacy voting system used during the 2020 election, so there’s no chance votes will be stranded.

Drive through voting is also no longer an option, so votes can’t be lost during that transfer process.

All votes are now on ballot paper, and can be recreated in an electronic vote record if needed.

And the county has a new process for retrieving ballots from a scan device in case the device fails to properly read on election nights.

