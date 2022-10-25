Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, a man was located with a gunshot wound to his face. The man was reportedly transported to the hospital by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to HPD Lt. Horelica, the man was in his bed when a bullet went through the house, striking him in the face. Police said the suspects arrived in a vehicle that appeared to be a black four-door sedan and opened fire on the residence from the vehicle.

Investigators said it is unknown at this time what the motive for the shooting was, or who the intended target is. The man has three teenage children and police said none of them appear to have any gang affiliations.