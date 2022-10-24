‘PLUMSHUGA: The Rise of Lauren Anderson’

This is Lauren Anderson like you’ve never seen her before.

Anderson is an icon in American ballet. In 1990, she became one of the first Black principal ballerinas of a major ballet company - the Houston Ballet. What fans might not have known until now, though, is the burden she brought with her to the stage from her tumultuous relationships and battles with addiction.

PLUMSHUGA, a new production now showing in Houston, gives the audience an intimate glimpse into Anderson’s story through memories involving music, dance, and poetry.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Lauren Anderson, writer Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, and actress DeQuina Moore. Watch the interview in the video player above.

