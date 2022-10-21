Recall alert: Baby blankets sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls recalled due to choking hazard

Consumers are urged to stop using Mittal International baby blankets due to a choking hazard, according to the CPSC.

Parents, if you recently purchased a Mittal International baby blanket at stores such as T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods, you’ll want to return them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a bulletin that the woven blankets are recalled due to the threads coming loose, posing hazards such as choking and strangulation to the baby

The CPSC said over 100,000 blankets were sold in the U.S. and over 3,000 were sold in Canada.

So far, there have not been any injuries reported.

Consumers who purchased the blanket are urged to can return them to the store for a full refund in the form of a store gift card.

For more information on the recall, click here.