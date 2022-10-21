83º

Local News

Recall alert: Baby blankets sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls recalled due to choking hazard

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Baby, Baby blankets, Recall alert
Consumers are urged to stop using Mittal International baby blankets due to a choking hazard, according to the CPSC. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Parents, if you recently purchased a Mittal International baby blanket at stores such as T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods, you’ll want to return them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a bulletin that the woven blankets are recalled due to the threads coming loose, posing hazards such as choking and strangulation to the baby

The CPSC said over 100,000 blankets were sold in the U.S. and over 3,000 were sold in Canada.

So far, there have not been any injuries reported.

Consumers who purchased the blanket are urged to can return them to the store for a full refund in the form of a store gift card.

For more information on the recall, click here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email