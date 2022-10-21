17-year-old boy charged with murder after his mother discovered in trunk of vehicle in Nebraska, sheriff says

HUMBLE, Texas – The 17-year-old boy who was reported missing last week has since been charged after Nebraska State Patrol found his mother dead in the back of a trunk on Friday, Oct. 14.

Tyler Roenz now faces murder and tampering with evidence charges in connection to the death and disappearance of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz.

The circumstances surrounding Michelle’s death still remain unknown.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Tyler and his mother Michelle were both reported missing after family members said they had last seen the duo around 11:40 a.m. in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court, near their home.

The following day, NSP said Tyler sent authorities on a high-speed chase before crashing out and ending the pursuit.

According to court documents, Tyler only had the authorization to use the vehicle to go back and forth to school and did not have permission to operate the vehicle outside of Harris County. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle on the day of the chase.

Tyler is currently in the custody of NSP pending extradition back to Harris County.