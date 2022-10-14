76º

49-year-old mom, 17-year-old son reported missing from Humble, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

HUMBLE, Texas – A Humble mother and her son have been reported missing, officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say.

According to deputies, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and 17-year-old Tyler Roenz were last seen at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The Roenz’s were said to have disappeared from the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court. It is believed the family lives somewhere near that address.

Deputies say they believe the two were traveling in a black 2011 Mazda 4 door with a Texas license plate #PGP 2413.

A description of their clothing was unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Homicide Unit, at (713) 755-6056 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477

